Missing 85-year-old man in St. Paul, Minnesota found

article

Update (11:42 a.m.): Napoleon Alvarado has been located and is being checked out at a local hospital, according to police.

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing Monday from a group home.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, at about 5 p.m., 85-year-old Napoleon Alvarado, who also goes by the nickname “Napo”, walked away from a group home on the 100 block of George Street on the city’s west side and has not been seen since.

Alvarado has Alzheimer’s disease. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, a purple jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Alvarado or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 651-291-1111.