4 dead, including 2 children, in Le Sueur County crash

Four people from California, including a two children, died in a crash in southern Minnesota Sunday evening. Four others were injured.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:30 p.m., a 2012 Ford Expedition collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of County Road 15 and County Road 22 in Sharon Township.

All seven occupants of the Ford Expedition were from California. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John St. John of Piedmont and three passengers, 56-year-old Jill St. John, a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, were killed in the crash.

The three surviving passengers, a 41-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy who were also from California, were taken to hospitals in the Twin Cities metro.

The driver and lone occupant of the Chevy Silverado, a 41-year-old Le Sueur man, was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol continue to investigate the cause of the crash. The sheriff’s office said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.