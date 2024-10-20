Minnesota weather: Very warm start to the week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More of the same in this forecast, with most days staying dry and fairly sunny and temperatures above average nearly every single day.
What we know
Temperatures will likely peak near 80 degrees Sunday and Monday with 70s on Tuesday.
Wednesday is the one cooler day of the week, but will actually be very seasonable.
What's next
Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s to close out this week.
Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:
Image 1 of 3
▼
FOX 9 weather forecast.
From: FOX 9