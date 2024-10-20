Minnesota weather: Very warm start to the week

The Brief Sunday is going to be sunny and very warm. The peak temperature will likely be near 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday with Tuesday expected to have temperatures in the 70s. The week ahead is expected to be dry with temperatures above average nearly every single day.



More of the same in this forecast, with most days staying dry and fairly sunny and temperatures above average nearly every single day.

What we know

Temperatures will likely peak near 80 degrees Sunday and Monday with 70s on Tuesday.

Wednesday is the one cooler day of the week, but will actually be very seasonable.

What's next

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s to close out this week.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast: