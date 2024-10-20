Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Very warm start to the week

Published  October 20, 2024 7:56am CDT
Most days stay dry and fairly sunny with temperatures above average nearly every single day. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More of the same in this forecast, with most days staying dry and fairly sunny and temperatures above average nearly every single day. 

What we know

Temperatures will likely peak near 80 degrees Sunday and Monday with 70s on Tuesday. 

Wednesday is the one cooler day of the week, but will actually be very seasonable. 

What's next

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s to close out this week.  

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:

