Miracle of Birth Center at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair
Todd Walker checks out the Miracle of Birth Center at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair!
Todd Walker checks out the Miracle of Birth Center at the Minnesota State Fair
Todd Walker checks out the Miracle of Birth Center at the Minnesota State Fair.
Todd Walker checks out Juanita's Fajitas at the State Fair
Todd Walker checks out Juanita's Fajitas at the Minnesota State Fair.
Greek Summer Festival kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota
Todd Walker checks out the annual Greek Summer Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Back to the 50s Weekend celebrates 46th year running
Todd Walker checks out the 46th annual Back to the 50s Car Show at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Twin Cities Jazz Festival kicks off in St. Paul
Todd Walker checks out the sights and sounds of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival in St. Paul.
Stone Arch Bridge Festival kicks off in Minneapolis
Stone Arch Bridge Festival kicked off in Minneapolis and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Despite uncertain start, Grand Old Day marks 2019 a success
Organizers with St. Paul's Grand Old Day event are celebrating another successful year - one that almost didn't happen.
Train Days takes over Union Depot in St. Paul
Train Days is taking over St. Paul’s Union Depot this weekend.
Mall of America hosts Memorial Day events
Todd Walker checks out what the Mall of America has planned for Memorial Day weekend.
Doors Open Minneapolis 2019
Todd Walker checked out Doors Open Minneapolis Sunday and even talked with Mayor Jacob Frey.
St. Paul Farmer's Market open for 2019
Todd Walker checks out the St. Paul Farmer's Market.
Minneapolis-St. Paul Home Tour 2019
Todd Walker checks out the houses featured in this year's Minneapolis-St. Paul Home Tour.
Firkin Fest 2019 in St. Paul
Todd Walker checks out Firkin Fest in St. Paul!
Cathedral of Saint Paul prepares for Easter Sunday
Todd Walker tourted the Cathedral of Saint Paul on Easter Sunday.
Art in Bloom at the Minneapolis Institute of Art
Todd Walker checks out Art in Bloom at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Record Store Day at Electric Fetus in Minneapolis
Todd Walker checks out the Electric Fetus in Minneapolis for Record Store Day.
Esports at Mall of America
Todd Walker checks out Esports at the Mall of America.
Esports at Mall of America
Esports at Mall of America
Twin Cities Auto Show 2019
Todd Walker checks out the Twin Cities Auto Show.