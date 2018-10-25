Jake Sullivan speaks at University of Minnesota foreign policy discussion
A former aide to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden was back in his hometown Thursday to give a speech about foreign policy. In the speech, Jake Sullivan both praised and criticized the Trump administration's first two years.
Looking to Democrats' future on anniversary of Wellstone's death
It was all business for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, at the University of Minnesota Sunday afternoon, where she gave a fiery speech to honor the 15-year anniversary of former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Paul Wellstone's death.