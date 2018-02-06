Legal battle begins over Lt. governor job
An hour long hearing Tuesday brought more than a century of constitutional law to bear in Minnesota, with a judge set to decide whether Michelle Fischbach can simultaneously hold the offices of state Senator and Lt. Governor.
Tina Smith joins U.S. Senate, replacing Franken
Former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will join the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, filling the seat vacated by the resignation of Sen. Al Franken.
Sen. Al Franken Farewell Speech
Senator Amy Klobuchar weighs in on Franken replacement
Senator Amy Klobuchar weighed in on who she thinks should replace Senator Al Franken for the first time on Sunday, and though she didn't name anyone specifically she did say the change needs to happen sooner rather than later.
The rise and fall of Sen. Al Franken
It's been a rapid fall for Senator Al Franken and while the focus is now on the scandal at hand, his legacy is also up for debate. But what exactly that legacy is remains an open question.
Sen. Al Franken resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
In a speech delivered from the floor of the United States Senate, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken announced Thursday he will resign in the coming weeks amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
Should Sen. Al Franken resign?
Should Sen. Al Franken resign? We asked his constituents--Minnesotans from all walks of life. This is what they said.
Senate Democrats call on Al Franken to resign
At least 11 Democratic women in the U.S. Senate are calling on Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota to resign after the latest allegation of sexual misconduct was published Wednesday morning.
If Franken resigns, what happens next?
Political expert David Schultz talks next steps if Sen. Al Franken were to step down after a deluge of sexual misconduct allegations.
Sen. Franken returns to Capitol amid allegations
Sen. Al Franken returned to work at the United States Capitol Monday where he spoke publicly for the first time regarding the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
Franken ashamed, embarrassed amid groping allegations
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken said he feels "embarrassed and ashamed" amid allegations that he groped several women, but said he looks forward to returning to work on Monday and gradually regaining voters' trust.
Two more women accuse Sen. Franken of groping
Two more women have accused Senator Al Franken of groping them.
Woman says Sen. Franken inappropriately touched her at MN State Fair in 2010
A second woman has accused Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct, alleging that he inappropriately touched her at the MN State Fair in 2010.
Minnesota lawmakers react to Sen. Franken allegations
In the wake of sexual harassment claims regarding two Minnesota lawmakers at the State Capitol, Minnesota politicians are reacting to the allegations of sexual harassment against Senator Al Franken.
KABC host accuses Al Franken of sexual assault
Leeann Tweeden, morning news anchor on TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles, says she was “kissed and groped” by Sen. Al Franken during a USO Tour trip to the Middle East in December 2006. Tweeden shared her story in a 1,200 word article for KABC.com.
