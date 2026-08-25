Vikings unveil Rivalries Uniform for Dec. 20 game against Detroit Lions

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings unveiled their new Rivalries Uniform, a deep purple design inspired by ancient Viking warrior armor and Minnesota's heritage. The uniform features a new "Purple Dynasty" color, metallic gold accents, rune symbols and Nordic knot patterns tied to game-day traditions. The Vikings plan to debut the Rivalries Uniform against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium.



The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday unveiled their new Rivalries Uniform, a two-year design effort rooted in ancient Viking warrior history, Minnesota's landscape and the team's own game-day traditions.

Vikings Rivalries Uniform

The backstory:

The Rivalries Uniform did not come together overnight — it grew out of an idea that had been in the works for years. The concept traces back to when the Vikings worked with Nike on the Winter Warrior uniform, an all-white design. During that process, the team also developed the idea of a darker Viking warrior look that incorporated historical armor and textures. The team ultimately chose the white, icy version for their second alternate uniform, unveiled in 2024, following The Classic uniform that launched in 2023.

What they're saying:

Some fans may wonder why the team didn't go with black. Vikings Art Director Jackie Ramacher said the goal was to make Minnesota's "dark mode" uniquely its own.

"We thought, how can we find the deepest purple that's available that still kind of gives this dark feel but is really only something that we can own?" said Ramacher. "We were really excited when Nike came to us with this color, Purple Dynasty, which is kind of as dark as we could go while still remaining purple."

Equipment Director Mike Parson, who has been with the Vikings since April 2023 and also helped develop the Winter Warrior uniform, said staying true to the franchise's roots was a priority throughout the process.

"Since 1961, we've had purple hats, and that is something we wanted to stick with. We don't look like anybody else. We've done it before anybody else did it — and we just kind of reached back into some of our own transitions and brought back a darker purple."

Design details

Why you should care:

Every element of the Rivalries Uniform was chosen with purpose, connecting the team to both ancient Viking history and Minnesota's identity.

The uniform's color story includes three key elements. The Purple Dynasty shade draws from the franchise's original helmets and uniforms, which were a deeper, darker purple than the current home jerseys. The ivory tones were pulled from the color of the Vikings' Gjallarhorn.

The third color element is metallic gold. "While we say we are a purple-and-gold team, we have been limited to using yellow in our uniforms. Turning that to a metallic gold really elevates the design and speaks to the history of Vikings trading materials and their artistry with precious metals," said Dreyer. "Winter Warrior leaned into Metallic Gray to represent silver and iron; but gold is the next level, and this uniform was created for our biggest battles of the year against our division rivals."

Dig deeper:

Beyond color, the uniform is packed with symbolic details. The jersey features SKOL written in Rune characters from the Younger Futhark system, a 16-character runic alphabet used in Scandinavia during the Viking Age.

The Nordic knot pattern on the uniform mirrors the knots found on the Gjallarhorn at U.S. Bank Stadium. On the outside of the pants, a stripe bearing the Nordic knot design comes to a point to symbolize a battle sword. A similar stripe runs down the center of the helmet, mimicking the nose piece on an ancient Viking's helmet. The numbers are designed to be two-toned, appearing chiseled from stone or ivory in a manner similar to Runes. A revised VIKINGS wordmark was heavily inspired by the chiseled structure of Rune carvings.