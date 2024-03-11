Austin Ekeler plans to sign 2-year deal with Washington Commanders: reports

Former Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to join the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the deal is not official yet, sources told the ESPN NFL insider that the free agent Ekeler plans to sign a 2-year contract with the Commanders worth up to $11 million.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers during warm up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The move would reunite the 28-year-old shifty running back with his former Chargers head coach, Anthony Lynn, who is now the running backs coach in Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

