Wrong-way Duluth crash leaves 1 dead, another critically injured
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A head-on crash in Duluth took the life of a 74-year-old man and sent another man to the hospital for what authorities say are life-threatening injuries.
Fatal Duluth crash
What we know:
According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a 35-year-old man from Duluth was driving a 2021 Mazda CX-5 in the southbound lanes of I-35.
At the same time, a 74-year-old man from Duluth was driving a 2016 Chevy pickup truck the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lanes of I-35.
The two vehicles collided just north of Cody Street.
The 74-year-old man driving the Chevy pickup truck died from his injuries. The crash report states he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The 35-year-old man driving the Mazda was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, authorities say.
The crash report states that the road was wet at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not a suspected factor.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not share what may have caused the truck driver to travel in the wrong lane.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol.