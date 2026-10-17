Wrong-way Duluth crash leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

The Brief A 74-year-old man is dead, and a 35-year-old man is critically injured after a wrong-way crash in Duluth. The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. Friday on Interstate-35, just north of Cody Street in Duluth. The road was reportedly wet at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.



A head-on crash in Duluth took the life of a 74-year-old man and sent another man to the hospital for what authorities say are life-threatening injuries.

Fatal Duluth crash

What we know:

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a 35-year-old man from Duluth was driving a 2021 Mazda CX-5 in the southbound lanes of I-35.

At the same time, a 74-year-old man from Duluth was driving a 2016 Chevy pickup truck the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lanes of I-35.

The two vehicles collided just north of Cody Street.

The 74-year-old man driving the Chevy pickup truck died from his injuries. The crash report states he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 35-year-old man driving the Mazda was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The crash report states that the road was wet at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not a suspected factor.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share what may have caused the truck driver to travel in the wrong lane.