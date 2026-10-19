Teen accused in Mall of America terror plot returns to court for detention hearing

The Brief Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, of Richfield, is scheduled for a detention hearing Monday morning at the U.S. District courthouse in Minneapolis. Federal prosecutors allege Mohamud was planning a mass shooting at the Mall of America on Oct. 24 that was to target the Hmong Arts Celebration in support of ISIS. Mohamud was arrested on Oct. 6 during an FBI sting operation. He was taken into custody after allegedly purchasing an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition from an undercover agent.



The teenager accused of plotting a mass shooting at the Mall of America in support of ISIS is returning to federal court Monday morning for a detention hearing.

Back in court

What we know:

Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud faces a detention hearing before Magistrate Judge Dulce Foster at the Minneapolis federal courthouse Monday morning as prosecutors lay out their case against the 18-year-old accused of plotting a terrorist attack at the Mall of America.

Mohamud, a resident of Richfield, has been held in federal custody since his arrest on Oct. 6 during an FBI sting operation. He faces a federal charge of knowingly receiving a firearm and ammunition to commit a federal crime of terrorism.

Chilling plot details

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, Mohamud's arrest culminated in an investigation where an FBI confidential source communicated with him for nearly two years.

Prosecutors allege that while Mohamud initially expressed interest in traveling overseas to join the extremist group al-Shabab, his focus shifted to executing a domestic attack.

The complaint outlines a timeline of Mohamud's alleged planning.

Authorities say he routinely shared ISIS propaganda videos with the informant and expressed a desire to kill non-Muslims.

The investigation escalated in September 2026, when Mohamud allegedly identified Oct. 24 as the date for his attack, noting a "Hmong Arts Celebration" at the Mall of America that would draw large crowds.

The FBI intervened by arranging a meeting between Mohamud and an undercover agent. During this transaction, Mohamud allegedly purchased an AK-47 assault rifle, four 30-round magazines, and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition. The FBI rendered the weapon inert before the sale.

Mohamud was arrested immediately following the purchase.

What's next:

Monday's hearing before Magistrate Judge Foster will determine if Mohamud remains in custody pending trial.