St. Paul sexual assault suspect in custody; public safety alert canceled

The Brief Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Paul police took 27-year-old Eduart Gomez Ochoa into custody near Dale Street North and Wheelock Parkway West. Police say Gomez Ochoa was wanted after a report at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 22 near the 700 block of Como Avenue that a man tried to pull a woman through an apartment window. The St. Paul Police Department said the public safety alert issued Oct. 24 has been canceled.



St. Paul police say a man is now in custody after they asked the public to help find him in an attempted kidnapping and burglary case.

Man arrested in kidnapping attempt

What we know:

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Dale Street North and Wheelock Parkway West, St. Paul police received a report of a man walking there who matched the suspect, Eduart Gomez Ochoa's, description, according to the department.

Officers responded and took the man into custody, and police did not report any problems during the arrest. The department said officers positively identified him as Gomez Ochoa.

Police said Gomez Ochoa was taken to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center, where he is being held on kidnapping and first-degree burglary charges.

"We want to thank the public for their assistance and vigilance," St. Paul police said. The department said the public safety alert has been canceled.

What led to the public alert

The backstory:

Earlier this year, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Gomez Ochoa with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary stemming from a May 7 attack on the 1500 block of Westminster Street.

Then, around 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 22, near the 700 block of Como Avenue, officers responded to a report that a man tried to pull a woman from her apartment through a window, authorities said.

Police said an arrest warrant was then issued for Gomez Ochoa in what they described as an alleged kidnapping and burglary attempt. The department told anyone who saw him or had information about where he was to call 911 immediately and not approach or confront him.

Gomez Ochoa was released from custody in Hennepin County after he was charged with third-degree assault, where is accused of punching a man in the face in January 2026. The judge granted him conditional release without bail at the end of September.

"We are disappointed by the Hennepin County court’s decision to release Eduart Gomez Ochoa on Sept. 29," SPPD said in a statement.