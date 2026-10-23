St. Paul police seek sexual assault suspect after alleged kidnapping attempt

article

The Brief St. Paul police say they are looking for a suspect who on Oct. 22 tried to pull a woman from her apartment through a window. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for the 27-year-old suspect, Eduart Gomez Ochoa. In May, Ramsey County prosecutors charged Ochoa with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary for allegedly breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a female minor.



The St. Paul Police Department is asking for help finding a 27-year-old man they say is tied to an attempted kidnapping on Oct. 22.

SPPD attempted kidnapping suspect search

What we know:

On Friday, SPPD issued a public safety alert asking for the public’s help locating Gomez Ochoa.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say that around 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 22, near the 700 block of Como Avenue, officers responded to a report that an adult man tried to pull an adult woman from her apartment through a window.

Big picture view:

Earlier this year, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Gomez Ochoa with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary stemming from May 7 attack on the 1500 block of Westminster Street.

Why you should care:

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Gomez Ochoa in connection with what they described as an alleged kidnapping and burglary attempt.

Anyone who sees him or has information about where he is should call 911 immediately and should not approach or confront him.