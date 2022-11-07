Powerball $1.9 billion jackpot drawing delayed

Where are the numbers?

All eyes are on Powerball's website as the nation awaits the winning numbers to get drawn for the $1.9 billion jackpot.

But here's the problem: the site has crashed and there is now a delay in the winning numbers getting released to the public.

California Lottery confirmed the delay at 8:07 p.m. Monday, citing technical difficulties.

Officials did not give an exact timetable of when to expect the winning numbers to come out.

Monday night's highly-anticipated drawing comes as no one has come forward with all six matching numbers in the Powerball jackpot last week. While no jackpot winners were announced in the last week, a handful of California lottery players came close to winning it all. Over the weekend, three tickets sold in California were wroth about $1.12 million after five of the six numbers matched the winning numbers Saturday. Those tickets were sold in Susanville, Encinitas and San Leandro.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all the winning numbers. That ticket was worth $206.9 million.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.9 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option are guaranteed to get 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.

