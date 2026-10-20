Pimento on the Lake restaurant at Bde Maka Ska lakeside pavilion closes after 3 years

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The Brief Pimento on the Lake, the Jamaican restaurant at the lakeside pavilion at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, is closed. The restaurant opened in October 2023 as part of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's $6.5 million renovation of the pavilion, which burned down in 2019. The restaurant owners were reportedly facing financial challenges that led to their agreement with the park board to be terminated, but say they are now focused on supporting their employees and "stabilizing Pimento for a sustainable future."



Pimento on the Lake, the restaurant serving up Jamaican fare at the pavilion on Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis has closed after three years.

Pimento on the Lake closed

What we know:

In a social media post on Monday, Pimento on the Lake shared that its agreement with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board was terminated.

The restaurant was part of the park board’s $6.5 million renovation of the lakeside pavilion after the previous one burned down in 2019.

The backstory:

The owners of Pimento on the Lake were sued earlier this year for failing to make payments on $1.3 million in business loans and back rent at their restaurants, according to reports. The restaurants included the Bde Maka Ska location as well as Pimento Jamaican Kitchen locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The St. Paul location has since shuttered.

The restaurant said it had paid its rent on time, including an agreed revenue share as a percentage of sales to the park board. They said there was a $150,000 obligation as a separate contractual capital contribution toward the amount the park board spent constructing the pavilion.

"We were working with potential partners to help meet that obligation. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement in time with the Park Board on arrangements to provide those funds and keep the restaurant operating," the owners wrote in a social media post. "We did our best. We are deeply grateful to those who explored ways to help and believed in a path forward for Pimento on the Lake."

What's next:

The owners said they remain committed to addressing their financial obligations, but their focus now is "supporting our employees through this transition and continuing the work of stabilizing Pimento for a sustainable future."

The restaurant’s flagship Nicollet Avenue location remains open.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the plan is for the now-vacant restaurant space at Bde Maka Ska moving forward.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board but has not heard back.