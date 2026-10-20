Minnesota wrong-way DWI stop: Woman arrested after .16% BAC

The Brief Friday, Oct. 16, at about 10:15 p.m., a night shift sergeant swerved to avoid a wrong-way driver on Highway 41 near Hundertmark Road. Authorities say the sergeant turned around and stopped the vehicle before it got much farther. A 56-year-old woman gave a preliminary breath sample of 0.16%, twice the legal limit, and was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.



A wrong-way driver on a Minnesota highway ended up under arrest after a sergeant swerved to avoid a head-on crash.

Wrong-way driver stopped on Highway 41

At about 10:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in Chaska, Minnesota, a night shift sergeant was patrolling north on Highway 41 near Hundertmark Road when headlights came straight at him, the officer's dashcam video showed.

Authorities say the other vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the divided highway.

What we know:

The speed limit in that area is 50 mph. The sergeant swerved to avoid a head-on crash, turned around and stopped the vehicle before it could get much farther.

Authorities say the sergeant first spotted the oncoming vehicle while driving north on the highway. He then turned around and got the vehicle stopped after avoiding the crash.

The driver was a 56-year-old woman, and she gave a preliminary breath sample of 0.16%, which is twice the legal limit. She was then arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The woman was not named by Chaska police, and it is not known if she was formally charged.