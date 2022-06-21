Minnesota man killed after blown tire causes crash

A southern Minnesota man was killed on Monday after he was hit by a semi that blew a tire.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, 22-year-old Hunter Lee Robertson, was headed north on I-35 in Freeman Township, just north of the Iowa border, just after 8 a.m. when the crash happened.

Troopers say a semi well-drilling truck was headed south when it blew a tire, causing it to cross the median and hit Robertson's Dodge pickup.

Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a Wisconsin man, was hurt but is expected to recover.