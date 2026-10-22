Mayo Clinic earns world's top ‘smart hospital’ ranking for 2027

The Brief Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has been named the "No. 1 smart hospital in the world" according to Newsweek's "World's Best Smart Hospitals 2027." More than 2,500 hospitals across 32 countries were evaluated as part of the ranking, with special recognition for the top-250 worldwide. Also in Minnesota, Abbott Northwestern ranked No. 74, and Cambridge Medical Center ranked No. 401.



Mayo Clinic in Rochester has been named the world's best global smart hospital, according to a new ranking.

Mayo Clinic tops global smart hospital

What we know:

Mayo Clinic was again named the No. 1 smart hospital in the world, according to Newsweek's "World's Best Smart Hospitals 2027."

The recognition adds to Mayo Clinic's longstanding achievements in the industry, including being named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2026-27 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Newsweek also named Mayo Clinic the No. 1 hospital in the world for the eighth consecutive year in its "World's Best Hospitals 2026" ranking.

Dig deeper:

More than 2,500 hospitals were evaluated as part of the ranking, which included hospitals across 32 countries.

Each hospital was reviewed and given a score based on four data sources, according to the evaluation: recommendations from medical experts including doctors, hospital managers and other health care professionals, hospital quality metrics, existing patient experience data and Statista's Patient-Reported Outcome Measures Implementation Survey.

What they're saying:

"The best answers often come when teams of experts use technology to bring different perspectives together, make better decisions and find answers sooner," said Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO in a statement accompanying the list. "These rankings reflect the depth of expertise our teams bring to some of the most complex conditions in medicine and how they are using data, AI and other technologies to make that care better. We will keep advancing this work to bring hope and healing to more patients."

Big picture view:

Elsewhere in Minnesota, Abbott Northwestern ranked No. 74, while Cambridge Medical Center ranked No. 401.