Local Linkz mobile mentorship program launches this week

Local Linkz, a local non-profit mentorship program, is launching a new mobile mentorship program that allows young adults to get access to daily motivational content and connect with coaches to help them navigate the path towards adulthood.

Mondo Davison, the founder of Local Linkz, says the goal of the mentorship program is to connect teens and young adults with daily motivations and stories sent right to their cellphone.

"[The program] is the gift of young people waking up in the morning and being able to see ‘Yo, this is Jeremy. He motivates me every single day and like I get to text him back and forth and get this energy,’ and that’s a real thing," Davison said.

Davison says the target age group for the mobile mentorship program are teens and young adults ages 15 to 25. He says there’s a great need in that age group because many programs for teens phase out at age 18, and the transition to adulthood can be a challenge.

"We’re trying to fill that void, right. How do we become that digital mobile mentor in your pocket where you always have someone to lean on?" Davison said.

By texting (651)371-5411 you can get signed up for daily motivation messages and connect with a mentor to talk to in real time.

Davison says their goal is to use messaging and coaching to help young people find their purpose and passion through four pillars of self-discovery: accountability, consistency, vulnerability and authenticity. The service will help young people navigate the challenges of entering college, a job, deal with trauma or talk about mental health.

One of those mentors, is a man named Jeremy Floyd. Floyd shares his story of abuse as a child and losing his twin brother at the age of 13 to motivate others to heal from their past.

"What if I went through all of that just to help these kids? For me it was worth it," Floyd said.

In 2019, Floyd walked from Minneapolis to Santa Monica, California raising awareness for addiction, suicide prevention and homelessness, all things he struggled with at one time in his life.

"I don’t care who you are in this world someone helped you get to where you are," Floyd said. "A lot of the youth from what I’m gathering don’t feel like they have anyone to hear them."

Floyd, and another motivational coach named Glaiza Regis, are already on board as mentors in the program. If you’re interested in becoming a coach, click here.

Davison is encouraging others, who are not in the 15 to 25 age group to also join their "village." To learn more, click here.

To learn more about the mobile mentorship program visit: https://www.locallinkz.org/.




