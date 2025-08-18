Homeowner confronts Albertville city officials over basketball hoop

The Brief Cassandra Bibeau challenged city officials over a dispute involving her basketball hoop. The city attorney said the hoop is illegal because it is in a right-of-way, which violates city code. The city council decided not to grant an exception; the city attorney said the city is still trying to figure out what to do next.



An Albertville homeowner confronted city officials during a planned appearance at Monday night’s city council meeting, challenging them on the city’s position that her basketball hoop is illegal and poses a liability risk to the city.

Woman asks council why hoop "is suddenly a problem now"

What happened:

Cassandra Bibeau spoke at Monday night’s city council meeting in a bid to get the city to reverse its position and allow her to keep her basketball hoop. But she left disappointed after the city attorney recommended the council not grant an exception and continue to enforce its right-of-way ordinance.

What they're saying:

"It’s puzzling why the same hoop is suddenly a problem now. Or, furthermore, why it seemed to be fine when a police officer lived in my home with a basketball hoop for six years," Bibeau told the city council. "I’m simply trying to keep this basketball hoop for my kids. This really has nothing to do with me. I’m here fighting for the one thing that can get my kids to put down their electronics, screens and devices."

The backstory:

The hoop was already there when Bibeau and her husband bought the house on Kalenda Lane in 2020.

She said she did not have a problem until November, when the city sent the first of two letters. The first letter asked her to remove the hoop, citing a code violation because the hoop was in a right-of-way.

The second letter, which was sent weeks later, warned her that the city planned to remove the hoop and bill her for the cost. Although the city abandoned those plans because the ground was frozen, she said it plans to remove the hoop soon.

City attorney says hoop 'truly a safety issue'

The concerns:

In an address to the city council, Michael Couri, the city attorney, said the location of the hoop creates a liability issue. He explained that anyone injured because of the hoop’s location could sue the city. He said the city has enforced its right-of-way ordinance for 15 years and sends about a half-dozen violation letters each year.

But Bibeau has an option. Couri said the ordinance allows homeowners with structures in rights-of-way to purchase $1 million in liability insurance and sign a liability waiver.

What's next:

Bibeau said she is willing to sign a waiver and added that she is considering purchasing liability insurance to keep the hoop. Couri said the city is still evaluating its options.