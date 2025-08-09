Community members raise money for Hoffmans one beer at a time

The Brief Friends and supporters came together to raise money at Dual Citizens Brewing Company for John and Yvette Hoffman’s road to recovery. The Hoffmans survived the double lawmaker shooting in June. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed. The Hoffmans sent a video message to those in attendance.



State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette sent a video message to a crowd of supporters at a community fundraiser Saturday. The couple faces a lengthy recovery after surviving the lawmaker shootings earlier this summer.

Raise money with a beer for the Hoffmans

What we know:

People shared their own personal stories of where they were when they found out about the double lawmaker shooting nearly two months ago. From that day, many people wanted to do something to help the Hoffman family, this time through a beer.

"We're raising some dollars to help them, both with their medical needs and with their with their living needs," said Organizer Ted Davis.

Minnesotans gathered at Dual Citizens Brewing Company, pairing drinks with memories.

"I was looking at the last text message I sent to John was I asked him how he was doing, and then I said, Actually, I don't care how you're doing. How's Hope doing?" said Coleman.

At the fundraiser, there was live music, refillable cups that said miracle beer for a $100 donation.

Remembering the Hortmans

What they're saying:

June 14 was a day that marked true loss.

"This is just a tragedy beyond any words, you know, and we're still kind of grieving Mark and Melissa," said Chris Coleman, a friend of the Hoffmans.

The backstory:

State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed in what authorities call a political assassination. The Hoffmans survived after the shooter targeted their home. Now, they’re on the road to recovery with ongoing treatments, rehabilitation, and rebuilding their lives.

People also spoke about how the Hoffmans have contributed to the community, specifically for the disabled community and those with special needs.

Anyone who couldn’t make it today, if you would like to support the Hoffmans, click here.