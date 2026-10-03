Live updates: Minnesota vs. Michigan

The Minnesota Gophers are taking on the Michigan Wolverines at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are 3-1 on the season overall, and 1-0 in Big Ten play with a win over the Washington Huskies last weekend. The Gophers are currently 5th in the Big Ten.

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be live from the University of Minnesota campus ahead of the Michigan-Minnesota game. Coverage begins with the FOX 9 Gopher Pre-Game at 8 a.m., leading into Big Noon Kickoff at 9 a.m. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.