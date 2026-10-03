LIVE
Last updated:  Oct 03, 2026 - 9:50 AM CDT

Live updates: Minnesota vs. Michigan

FOX 9
Live updates: Minnesota vs. Michigan

The Minnesota Gophers are taking on the Michigan Wolverines at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are 3-1 on the season overall, and 1-0 in Big Ten play with a win over the Washington Huskies last weekend. The Gophers are currently 5th in the Big Ten. 

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be live from the University of Minnesota campus ahead of the Michigan-Minnesota game. Coverage begins with the FOX 9 Gopher Pre-Game at 8 a.m., leading into Big Noon Kickoff at 9 a.m. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. 

Live coverage contributors

5 updates
20 minutes ago
FOX 9

P.J. Fleck goes crowd surfing on Big Noon Kickoff

49 minutes ago
FOX 9

Riley Sunram stops by Gopher Pregame Show

1 hour 59 min ago
FOX 9

How to watch Michigan vs. Minnesota

Jeff Wald
Oct 02, 2026 - 2:48 PM CDT
Jeff Wald

Minnesota, Michigan compete for Little Brown Jug

Oct 02, 2026 - 2:16 PM CDT
FOX 9

Watch live: FOX 9 Gophers Pre-Game at 8 a.m.

Tags

Minnesota Golden Gophers Sports