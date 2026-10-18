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MN weather: Warm weather sticks around this week

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Weather
Published October 18, 2026 10:33 AM CDT
Published October 18, 2026 10:33 AM CDT
MN weather: Warmer and breezy Sunday
MN weather: Warmer and breezy Sunday

MN weather: Warmer and breezy Sunday

Minnesota gets a warmer Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs generally reaching the mid-to-upper 60s, with a possible 70-degree reading.

The Brief

    • Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.
    • A few spots in Minnesota could reach 70 degrees Sunday.
    • The above-average temps will continue as we head into the workweek.

(FOX 9) - A warm and mostly sunny Sunday will kick off a stretch of above-average temperatures across Minnesota this week.

What we know:

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots have the chance to reach 70. It will be a breezy start to the day with winds tapering in the afternoon in the Twin Cities.

By the numbers:

The Twin Cities is looking at a high near 67 on Sunday.

What's next:

Monday will be sunny and mild with very little wind. Northern Minnesota, however, could start Monday in the lower to mid-30s.

As we head into the workweek, the mild and warm weather will continue with temperatures running above average.

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