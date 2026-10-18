MN weather: Warm weather sticks around this week
(FOX 9) - A warm and mostly sunny Sunday will kick off a stretch of above-average temperatures across Minnesota this week.
What we know:
Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots have the chance to reach 70. It will be a breezy start to the day with winds tapering in the afternoon in the Twin Cities.
By the numbers:
The Twin Cities is looking at a high near 67 on Sunday.
What's next:
Monday will be sunny and mild with very little wind. Northern Minnesota, however, could start Monday in the lower to mid-30s.
As we head into the workweek, the mild and warm weather will continue with temperatures running above average.