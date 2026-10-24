Minnesota weather: Very warm and breezy Saturday, scattered showers early evening
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Warm air is hanging on a little longer before a front brings late-day shower chances and a cooler stretch across Minnesota.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Saturday morning is feeling breezy and unusually warm, with morning temperatures running warmer than most average high temperatures.
The Twin Cities should stay dry through most of the day before scattered showers move in late afternoon and evening. The forecast does not point to a washout, but it could bring a one- to three-hour stretch of sprinkles and showers moving through the area.
Showers first develop along a frontal boundary in western and northwestern Minnesota as the cold front slowly drops from northwest to southeast.
By 7 p.m., a forecast model shows showers near the Metro, though the timing may not land exactly there. Clouds increase later in the day, and the main message for the Metro is that the later hours could come with a few interruptions.
Sunday brings a chance for a few showers, though most of the day looks mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall back closer to average in the lower to mid-50s, marking the end of the recent warm stretch after multiple days in the 70s, including some with sunshine and not much wind.
Future forecast
What's next:
The forecast calls for a high near 74 before the front pushes through, then a mostly cloudy low near 49 and a Sunday high near 55.
Northern Minnesota could dip close to freezing near the international border where skies clear out, while the Twin Cities and areas farther south stay milder.
A few drips remain possible Monday, and another round of showers could linger into Tuesday.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.