Minnesota weather: Beautiful, warm Thursday before a breezy Friday

The Brief Sunshine and highs in the 70s continue across Minnesota on Thursday. Friday stays warm but turns breezy, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front brings shower chances Saturday before temperatures fall into the 50s Sunday.



Another beautiful Thursday in Minnesota brings sunshine and above-average temperatures ahead of a breezier but still warm Friday.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Thursday starts cooler in the 50s before warming into the 70s by the afternoon. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 76 degrees, well above the average high of 55 degrees.

Expect mostly sunny skies and a light southeast breeze at around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night stays clear and mild, with light southeast winds and overnight lows in the 50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Warm trend continues:

Friday turns breezier but stays warm as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. The day will be mostly sunny, though an isolated shower is possible across far western Minnesota during the afternoon or evening.

Breezy conditions stick around Saturday, along with temperatures in the 70s. An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds and a chance for a few afternoon showers.

Cooler temperatures arrive:

The stretch of warm weather comes to an end Sunday as temperatures fall nearly 20 degrees into the 50s.

Another chance for showers arrives Monday, mainly across southern Minnesota. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures in the 50s continue into next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)