Minnesota weather: Sunny, comfortable Wednesday with highs in the 70s

The Brief Enjoy plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s on Wednesday. Above-average warmth continues Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid-70s. Rain chances return Saturday before cooler, more seasonable temperatures arrive on Sunday.



Wednesday brings another pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s across much of Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The warming trend continues Wednesday as temperatures reach the low 70s in central and southern Minnesota, but stay slightly cooler in the mid-60s for northern regions.

The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 72 degrees, well above the average high of 55 degrees.

A few thin clouds could drift across northern Minnesota during the afternoon, but skies stay mostly sunny elsewhere. Expect a light southerly breeze around 5 mph.

Wednesday night stays quiet under mostly clear skies, though a few areas could see some patchy fog develop. Overnight lows fall into the 40s across much of Minnesota, with some 50s in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. Northern areas will be cooler in the 30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Warm weather continues:

Thursday brings another sunny and warmer day as temperatures climb into the mid-70s across central and southern Minnesota. Northern areas stay cooler in the 60s, while southwestern Minnesota could reach the upper 70s or even touch 80 degrees.

Friday stays mostly sunny and mild, with a high around 76 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. An isolated shower is possible in far western Minnesota during the afternoon or evening, though most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures remain in the 70s Saturday, but clouds increase ahead of another chance for afternoon rain showers.

Cooler temperatures ahead:

The stretch of above-average warmth comes to an end Sunday as temperatures fall back into the 50s under partly sunny skies.

Cooler, more seasonable weather continues into early next week. Another chance for showers arrives Monday before conditions turn drier and cooler Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)