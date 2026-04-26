Minnesota weather: Few showers Sunday, rain returns Sunday night and Monday

The Brief A few showers for Sunday morning with more rain late in the day. Rainy Monday with a few rumbles. Dry forecast Tuesday through Saturday.



Some showers Sunday morning will preview some more rain Sunday night and on Monday.

Bookend showers and rain forecast

Sunday forecast:

Showers move out Sunday morning, making for a fairly mild and quiet forecast for the rest of the morning and afternoon. Our next system will bring rain to southwestern Minnesota later in the day with rain arriving for the Metro near sunset.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Soaking rain with a few rumbles will be the theme Sunday night through Monday. Some areas may pick up over an inch of new rainfall by later parts of Monday. Tuesday will be dry, breezy, and cooler. Dry conditions are expected for the rest of the work week with highs peaking just shy of 60° most days.