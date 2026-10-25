Minnesota weather: Cloudy skies and cooler air ahead after overnight rain

The Brief Sunday morning roads are wet after overnight showers, but most of the day looks dry with only a stray sprinkle or brief shower. Expect cooler air and cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Monday brings the better chance for rain in southern and western Minnesota, while northern Minnesota may stay quieter and could see some sun.



Cooler air, clouds and scattered rain are set to replace Minnesota's recent stretch of 70s.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Most of Sunday should stay dry, though a random morning sprinkle or a spotty afternoon shower cannot be ruled out.

For the metro and much of southern Minnesota, skies should stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. That is still a little above the average high of 53 degrees, but it will feel cooler after several days in the 70s.

Northern Minnesota may see a little sunshine, while much of southern Minnesota stays under the clouds. Highs are expected to stay in the 50s, with mid-50s in the south.

The average high is 53 and the average low is 37, according to the forecast. Sunday still comes in a little above average, even with the cooler feel.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday is expected to be the coolest day in the stretch ahead. The forecast calls for a cloudy, cool and at times wet day for parts of Minnesota, with the better chance for rain shifting into southern Minnesota as the day goes on.

Some showers will move in overnight Sunday and continue at times Monday. Western Minnesota may see steadier rain, while the metro may get periods of showers, especially from midday into the afternoon.

Northern Minnesota is expected to have a quieter Monday with a chance for some sunshine. Highs in the metro are expected to stay in the upper 40s, with only a small warm-up from the morning.

Tuesday may start with a wet commute before sunshine returns in the afternoon, according to the forecast. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to turn mild again, with mid-60s in the metro and the potential for 70 in southern Minnesota.