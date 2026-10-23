Minnesota weather: Breezy and warm Friday with small rain chances later

The Brief Friday is expected to stay warm, with high temperatures in the lower 70s and a small chance of a late shower around the Twin Cities in the early evening. Expect a breezy day ahead, especially in western Minnesota. Saturday brings another warm day in southern Minnesota before a cold front pushes scattered showers in later.



Friday is off to a mild and quiet start before a warm and breezy day settles into the Twin Cities with a small chance of rain in the early evening.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Minnesota residents can expect a warm afternoon across Minnesota after a quiet and mild start to Friday.

Most spots should reach the lower 70s, with the Twin Cities near 74 degrees.

The forecast shows a small chance for showers in western and central Minnesota from late morning into about mid-afternoon. That chance extends north and east and could drift a little farther south.

Around the Twin Cities, the forecast shows a very small chance of a passing shower late Friday afternoon into the very early evening, around commute time. It may only be enough to run the windshield wipers a couple of times before it moves out.

Friday will also be breezy, especially in western Minnesota, where some gusts could top more than 30 mph, but gusts won't be that strong in the Twin Cities.

Friday night stays very mild. With cloud cover and a breeze, temperatures should hold close to 60 or even a little above, even though average highs are in the mid-50s.

Future forecast

What's next:

A cold front is set to sweep across the state Saturday, starting in northwestern Minnesota as it slides out of the Dakotas. The front then slowly drops south and east throughout the day.

Ahead of the front, southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin, should still warm into the 70s Saturday. The better chance for scattered showers looks to arrive later in the day.

The forecast shows a wide temperature range Saturday, with Detroit Lakes staying around 60 while southeastern Minnesota reaches the mid-70s ahead of the front.

Behind the front, temperatures drop by almost 20 degrees. Sunday is expected to top out near 55, which is close to the average high of 54, while the average low is 38.

After Sunday, daytime highs look to hover mainly in the 50s. Wednesday may be the mildest day of that stretch and could get close to 60, but the forecast does not show 70s returning during the week.