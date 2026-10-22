Taste Buds: Bao Bao Buns and Dumpling Soup

Stephanie Hansen heads to the Kingfield Farmers Market in Minneapolis to visit Chef Ed Zhang of Bao Bao Buns.

Edâ€™s passion for bao stems from family recipes passed down by his grandmother. Today, he combines global culinary influences with his Chinese heritage, using fresh ingredients to create fluffy, cloud-like buns stuffed with both traditional and inventive fillings.

After making the rounds at the market, Stephanie visits Edâ€™s commercial kitchen for a behind-the-scenes look at how his signature baos are made. She learns the detailed technique behind mixing, rolling and folding the dough, including a custom pork, ginger and Asian eggplant creation.

Back in her kitchen, Stephanie demonstrates a quick way to elevate frozen bao buns by simmering them in a rich chicken broth infused with fresh ginger, garlic, soy sauce and chili crisp. Top the soup with a spoon of Edâ€™s signature chili oil for a smoky, mild kick.

Bao Bao Buns Dumpling Soup

Ingredients

8 frozen Bao Bao Buns dumplings

2 tsp of ginger, grated on a microplane

2 tsp garlic, grated on a microplane

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp chili flakes

2 Tbsp chili crisp

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1/4 cup diced spring onions

2 tsp sesame seeds

Instructions are available in the video above and here.