Taste Buds: Bao Bao Buns and Dumpling Soup
(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen heads to the Kingfield Farmers Market in Minneapolis to visit Chef Ed Zhang of Bao Bao Buns.
Edâ€™s passion for bao stems from family recipes passed down by his grandmother. Today, he combines global culinary influences with his Chinese heritage, using fresh ingredients to create fluffy, cloud-like buns stuffed with both traditional and inventive fillings.
After making the rounds at the market, Stephanie visits Edâ€™s commercial kitchen for a behind-the-scenes look at how his signature baos are made. She learns the detailed technique behind mixing, rolling and folding the dough, including a custom pork, ginger and Asian eggplant creation.
Back in her kitchen, Stephanie demonstrates a quick way to elevate frozen bao buns by simmering them in a rich chicken broth infused with fresh ginger, garlic, soy sauce and chili crisp. Top the soup with a spoon of Edâ€™s signature chili oil for a smoky, mild kick.
Bao Bao Buns Dumpling Soup
Ingredients
8 frozen Bao Bao Buns dumplings
2 tsp of ginger, grated on a microplane
2 tsp garlic, grated on a microplane
3 cups chicken or vegetable stock
2 Tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp chili flakes
2 Tbsp chili crisp
1 Tbsp sesame oil
1/4 cup diced spring onions
2 tsp sesame seeds
Instructions are available in the video above and here.