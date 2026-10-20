Gophers ranked No. 17 in Associated Press Top-25 preseason poll

The Brief The Gophers women's basketball season starts in less than two weeks, and they entered the AP Preason Top-25 poll at No. 17. Minnesota is coming off a 24-win season and a run to the NCAA Sweet 16. They open the season Nov. 2 against Harvard at 5 p.m.



The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team opens its regular season in less than two weeks, and for the first time 2019, the Gophers will enter the season in the top-25.

Gophers ranked No. 17 in AP Preseason Poll

What we know:

The Gophers are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Preseason Top-25 poll. That marks the first time in seven years that Minnesota is ranked to start the season.

That’s despite the news that the Gophers will be without junior guard Tori McKinney for the 2026-27 season. Coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Monday McKinney suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice last week. McKinney led the Gophers in scoring at 12.7 points per game last year, and was one of their top defensive players.

"Injuries are brutal, and the worst part of athletics to be honest with you. We also know that Tori is someone who is really driven, and really developed herself and put in a lot of time. An elite player playing at an elite level nationally. Losing Tori for the season is a major loss for our team," Gophers' coach Dawn Plitzuweit told reporters on Tuesday.

The Gophers are coming off a 24-9 season where they advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in more than 20 yards.

Harvard tip-off time announced

Timeline:

The Gophers open the 2026-27 regular season against Harvard on Monday, Nov. 2. The game will start at 5 p.m. at The Barn.

That same night, the Gophers’ men’s basketball team has its regular season opener against North Dakota at The Barn. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.