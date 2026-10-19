Gophers lose Tori McKinney to season-ending knee injury

The Brief Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Monday junior guard Tori McKinney is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in practice. McKinney led the Gophers in scoring last season at 12.7 points per game. She also represented the team this year at Big Ten Media Day. The Gophers open the 2026-27 regular season against Harvard on Nov. 2 at The Barn.



The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team opens its regular season in exactly two weeks, and their top scorer from last year will miss the entire 2026-27 season.

Tori McKinney suffers knee injury

What we know:

Gophers’ coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Monday that junior guard Tori McKinney is out after suffering a knee injury during practice last week that’s considered season-ending. The Minnetonka native led Minnesota in scoring last season at 12.7 points per game.

It’s a big blow to a program that won 24 games last season, finished 13-5 in Big Ten play and got to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in two decades.

"We are heartbroken for Tori, but we know she will attack her rehabilitation with the same enthusiasm, determination, and relentless effort that she plays with. Over the past two years, Tori has continued to elevate her game, grow into a vocal leader, and shine on the biggest stages. We are incredibly proud of Tori's determination and growth, and we cannot wait for her to be back on the court with us next season," Plitzuweit said in a team-issued statement.

Plitzuweit continued, "Injuries are among the most difficult parts of sports, but Tori will not face this challenge alone; Her teammates, coaches, and our medical staff will be there providing support and encouragement every step of the way!"

McKinney was also one of the Gophers’ top defensive players. She also recently represented the Gophers at Big Ten Media Day.

What we don't know:

Without her, Minnesota will lean on returning starters Mara Braun and Grace Grocholski, as well as other players brought in via the NCAA transfer portal.

Gophers open against Harvard

What's next:

The Gophers open the 2026-27 regular season on Monday, Nov. 2 against Harvard at The Barn. The tip-off time has not yet been announced.

That same night, the Gophers’ men’s basketball team hosts North Dakota at 8 p.m. at The Barn. Both games will air on BTN Plus, the Big Ten’s streaming service.