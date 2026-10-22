Twin Cities fall colors could peak in the coming days: Map

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The Brief While most Minnesota leaves are past the autumn color peak, Twin Cities residents could still see some chromatic displays in the coming days. Projected maps from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources show fall colors are largely past the peak north of the Twin Cities metro area and in most southern parts of the state. Based on data from past years, the entire Twin Cities area could be past the color peak by Oct. 27.



Fall colors across Minnesota are past the peak in most areas, but Twin Cities residents still have a chance to enjoy an autumn palette before branches become bare.

READ MORE: Map: Fall colors peaking across northern Minnesota

October colors in the Twin Cities

Timeline:

As of Thursday, Oct. 22, most of Minneapolis is between a 25%-50% fall color peak, while St. Paul and the surrounding area is between a 50%-75% peak, according to a map shared by the Minnesota DNR.

Based on data from past years, the St. Paul area sees approximately 75%-100% color projection by Oct. 23, but this is not a prediction of current fall color progression, the DNR says.

The same data shows mixed predictions for Minneapolis leaves, which vary between 50% progression and passing the color peak between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26.

The entire Twin Cities area, as well as the majority of Minnesota, is typically past the color peak by Oct. 27.

Greater Minnesota fall colors

Most of the state is past the fall color peak, with pockets of 75%-100% color progression in the northern part of the state.

Regions south of the Twin Cities are currently displaying colors that are at 75%-100% of color progression, with past data showing colors are typically past peak by Oct. 23.

Drought impact on fall colors

Dig deeper:

More details on Minnesota fall colors can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.

State officials say future dates on the fall color map are based on historical averages, and are not predictions for this year's color progression.

The DNR adds that drought can also result in more dull colors, which can cause "foliage to turn straw-colored and die early."

Send us your photos!

What you can do:

Send fall colors photos to FOX 9 at fox9news@fox.com.