St. Paul Public Schools board delays vote on midyear teacher cuts

The Brief The St. Paul school board unanimously postponed a decision on cutting English Learner teaching positions in the middle of the school year. The school board directed district leaders to investigate at least one alternative that could reduce or avoid midyear teaching cuts. District officials say more than 60% of the enrollment decline occurred during and after Operation Metro Surge.



The St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night to postpone a decision on cutting English Learner teaching positions in the middle of the school year, as the district faces a nearly $5 million budget gap tied to declining enrollment.

St. Paul Public Schools considers teacher layoffs

What we know:

The board directed district leaders to investigate at least one option that could reduce or avoid midyear cuts and provide additional data before making a final decision.

It was a packed school board meeting Tuesday night, with many heated moments as parents, teachers and community members spoke out against the possibility of laying off teachers in the middle of the school year.

The district says enrollment among English learners has shrunk by 542 students compared with what was budgeted for in the spring.

District officials said more than 60% of the enrollment decline occurred during and after Operation Metro Surge. The district attributes the overall decline to federal immigration policy and the operation.

Enrollment is directly tied to funding, and the decline represents a $4.9 million budget gap that district officials are trying to solve.

Without taking action, district officials say their reserve funds could fall below the district's required threshold of 5% of annual operating expenditures.

Parents push back against midyear teaching cuts

What they're saying:

The meeting drew a packed room of people supporting teachers and hoping to save those jobs from being eliminated in the middle of the school year.

Public comments were extended as parents and community members urged the board to reconsider the proposed cuts or, at the very least, delay the vote.

"Every teacher slated to be cut has connections like this with our students and families. Cutting these positions severs these bonds and forces our most vulnerable students to rebuild trust all over again," one speaker told the board.

Superintendent Stacie Stanley acknowledged the difficult decision facing the district, while emphasizing the need to maintain educational opportunities for students.

"I have to make sure that our children who are here are able to continue to have the experiences that each and every one of you and I and my board members and leadership team want and desire our children who are here to have," Stanley said.

Operation Metro Surge and declining enrollment

By the numbers:

According to the district, St. Paul Public Schools has 542 fewer English learners than projected when the budget was developed in the spring.

District officials said more than 60% of the enrollment decline occurred during and after Operation Metro Surge. The district attributes the overall decline to federal immigration policy and the operation.

That loss of enrollment translates to approximately $4.9 million in lost funding for the current school year.

St. Paul school board postpones vote on cuts

What's next:

The school board ultimately voted unanimously to postpone a decision on reducing English Learner teaching positions.

The vote must be scheduled for no later than Friday, Oct. 30.