St. Cloud police squad cars crash responding to emergency call

The Brief On Tuesday, Oct. 20, two marked police vehicles crashed at 12th Avenue South and Highway 23 in St. Cloud. Both officers went to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash.



Two St. Cloud police officers were hurt after their marked squad vehicles crashed while they responded to an emergency call on Tuesday.

St. Cloud squad crash

What we know:

The St. Cloud Police Department says that around 5:44 p.m. Oct. 20, two marked department vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and Highway 23, as officers were responding to an emergency call for service.

Both officers were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the department says.

Dig deeper:

Police said the intersection was closed for a period of time as a larger police presence remained at the scene, but it has since reopened.

The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating what led up to the crash.