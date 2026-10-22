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Semi-truck driver killed in Mankato after being hit by pickup while on shoulder

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published October 22, 2026 8:39 PM CDT
Published October 22, 2026 8:39 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A semi-truck driver was killed after a pickup truck hit him in Mankato Thursday afternoon.
    • The semi-truck driver, a 79-year-old man, was pulled onto the right shoulder and was standing outside his driver's door when the pickup truck driver hit him while driving in the right lane.
    • The pickup truck driver was not injured.

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver was hit and killed while he was standing near his truck on the shoulder of Highway 169 in Mankato Thursday afternoon. 

Semi-truck driver killed

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 2:30 p.m., a semi-truck was pulled over onto the shoulder on northbound Highway 169 near milepost 58. 

The driver of the semi-truck, a 79-year-old man, was standing outside his semi near the driver's side door when a 52-year-old man driving a pickup truck in the right lane hit him. 

The semi-truck driver died in the Collison, law enforcement said. The pickup truck driver was not injured. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the semi-truck driver has not been revealed by authorities. 

It is not clear if there will be any arrests or charges regarding this crash. 

The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Road incidentsMankato