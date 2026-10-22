Semi-truck driver killed in Mankato after being hit by pickup while on shoulder
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver was hit and killed while he was standing near his truck on the shoulder of Highway 169 in Mankato Thursday afternoon.
Semi-truck driver killed
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 2:30 p.m., a semi-truck was pulled over onto the shoulder on northbound Highway 169 near milepost 58.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 79-year-old man, was standing outside his semi near the driver's side door when a 52-year-old man driving a pickup truck in the right lane hit him.
The semi-truck driver died in the Collison, law enforcement said. The pickup truck driver was not injured.
What we don't know:
The identity of the semi-truck driver has not been revealed by authorities.
It is not clear if there will be any arrests or charges regarding this crash.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.