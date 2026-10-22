Semi-truck driver killed in Mankato after being hit by pickup while on shoulder

The Brief A semi-truck driver was killed after a pickup truck hit him in Mankato Thursday afternoon. The semi-truck driver, a 79-year-old man, was pulled onto the right shoulder and was standing outside his driver's door when the pickup truck driver hit him while driving in the right lane. The pickup truck driver was not injured.



A semi-truck driver was hit and killed while he was standing near his truck on the shoulder of Highway 169 in Mankato Thursday afternoon.

Semi-truck driver killed

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 2:30 p.m., a semi-truck was pulled over onto the shoulder on northbound Highway 169 near milepost 58.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 79-year-old man, was standing outside his semi near the driver's side door when a 52-year-old man driving a pickup truck in the right lane hit him.

The semi-truck driver died in the Collison, law enforcement said. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

What we don't know:

The identity of the semi-truck driver has not been revealed by authorities.

It is not clear if there will be any arrests or charges regarding this crash.