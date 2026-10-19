Man dies after being struck by combine in Scott County
STEARNS CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old man is dead after authorities say a combine struck him in Scott County.
Scott County combine death
What we know:
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:33 p.m. on Oct. 18, its dispatch received a report on a man who was not breathing after he was reportedly struck by a combine near the 17000 block of Baseline Avenue in Sand Creek Township.
Upon arrival, responders found a 42-year-old man with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.
The Source: Information provided by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.