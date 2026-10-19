Man dies after being struck by combine in Scott County

The Brief On Oct. 18, Scott County deputies were called to Sand Creek Township after a report that a man was not breathing after being struck by a combine. The sheriff's office said a 42-year-old man had serious injuries and died at the scene near Baseline Avenue around 3:33 p.m. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it continues to investigate the incident.



A 42-year-old man is dead after authorities say a combine struck him in Scott County.

Scott County combine death

What we know:

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:33 p.m. on Oct. 18, its dispatch received a report on a man who was not breathing after he was reportedly struck by a combine near the 17000 block of Baseline Avenue in Sand Creek Township.

Upon arrival, responders found a 42-year-old man with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.