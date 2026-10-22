Orono cat rescue: 15 cats and kittens removed from neglected property
ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than a dozen cats and kittens were removed from what the Animal Humane Society said is a neglected property in Orono.
Cats rescued from neglected Orono property
What they're saying:
Officials with the Animal Humane Society said they removed 15 cats and kittens from the neglected property.
Those animals are now on a 10-day hold as part of the investigation, officials say.
Below are images shared by the Animal Humane Society of the animals being removed from the home:
Cat at a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)
Animal Humane Society staff remove cats from a neglected property. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)
Cat at a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)
Cat removed from a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)
Cats removed from a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)
What you can do:
The Animal Humane Society said the cats will be cleared for adoption after the 10-day hold, following medical attention and behavioral care.
Details on adoption can be found here.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Animal Humane Society and images taken from the scene.