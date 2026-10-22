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Orono cat rescue: 15 cats and kittens removed from neglected property

By
FOX 9
Pets and Animals
Published October 22, 2026 12:27 PM CDT
Published October 22, 2026 12:27 PM CDT
Images show cats rescued from an neglected property in Orono, Minnesota. Photos courtesy of the Animal Humane Society. article

Cats rescued from a neglected property in Orono, Minnesota. Photos courtesy of the Animal Humane Society.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • The Animal Humane Society said it removed 15 cats and kittens from a neglected property in Orono.
    • The cats will be available for adoption after they are cleared from a 10-day hold.
    • Anyone interested in adoption can look for details on the Animal Humane Society website.

ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than a dozen cats and kittens were removed from what the Animal Humane Society said is a neglected property in Orono

Cats rescued from neglected Orono property

What they're saying:

Officials with the Animal Humane Society said they removed 15 cats and kittens from the neglected property.

Those animals are now on a 10-day hold as part of the investigation, officials say. 

Below are images shared by the Animal Humane Society of the animals being removed from the home:

Image shows a cat at a neglected property in Orono.

Cat at a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

Image shows Animal Humane Society staff removing cats from a neglected property.

Animal Humane Society staff remove cats from a neglected property. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

Image shows a cat at a neglected property in Orono.

Cat at a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

Image shows a cat removed from a neglected property in Orono.

Cat removed from a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

Image shows cats removed from a neglected property in Orono.

Cats removed from a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

What you can do:

The Animal Humane Society said the cats will be cleared for adoption after the 10-day hold, following medical attention and behavioral care. 

Details on adoption can be found here

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Animal Humane Society and images taken from the scene. 

Pets and AnimalsOronoAnimal Humane Society