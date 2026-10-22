Orono cat rescue: 15 cats and kittens removed from neglected property

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The Brief The Animal Humane Society said it removed 15 cats and kittens from a neglected property in Orono. The cats will be available for adoption after they are cleared from a 10-day hold. Anyone interested in adoption can look for details on the Animal Humane Society website.



More than a dozen cats and kittens were removed from what the Animal Humane Society said is a neglected property in Orono.

Cats rescued from neglected Orono property

What they're saying:

Officials with the Animal Humane Society said they removed 15 cats and kittens from the neglected property.

Those animals are now on a 10-day hold as part of the investigation, officials say.

Below are images shared by the Animal Humane Society of the animals being removed from the home:

Cat at a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

Animal Humane Society staff remove cats from a neglected property. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

Cat at a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

Cat removed from a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

Cats removed from a neglected property in Orono. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

What you can do:

The Animal Humane Society said the cats will be cleared for adoption after the 10-day hold, following medical attention and behavioral care.

Details on adoption can be found here.