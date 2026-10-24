Minnesota nearing 400 solar-powered schools, 23 electric school buses purchased

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The Brief The Minnesota Department of Commerce said the state is on track to reach 400 solar-powered schools before the end of 2026. Minnesota has also awarded nearly $8.8 million to 10 school districts for 23 electric school buses and charging equipment. District 622, which includes North St. Paul, Maplewood and Oakdale, received nearly $675,000 for solar projects and more than $1.2 million for three electric buses and three charging stations.



The Minnesota Department of Commerce said the state's clean-energy grants are helping schools cut energy costs and provide cleaner forms of transportation.

Minnesota school solar power program

By the numbers:

Minnesota's 400th solar-powered school is scheduled to come online before the end of 2026, according to the Department of Commerce.

This more than doubles the roughly 190 Minnesota schools that had solar installations before the Solar for Schools program launched in January 2022.

Since the program launched, the Department of Commerce said it has awarded or reserved nearly $32.6 million in grants for school solar projects.

Those projects represent nearly 25 megawatts of solar capacity and are expected to generate more than 29 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year, or roughly enough to meet the annual electricity needs of 3,100 average Minnesota homes. Participating schools are expected to save an estimated $46 million on electricity over 20 years, state officials say.

What's next:

The Department of Commerce says interest in the program is still growing, with 27 schools submitting full applications so far in 2026.

Full grant applications are due Jan. 11, 2027, with grantees expected to be announced by the end of February 2027. The next round of funding is expected to launch in February 2027.

Electric buses

Local perspective:

Minnesota also awarded nearly $8.8 million to 10 school districts to help buy 23 electric school buses since 2023.

The grants also support the charging and operating infrastructure the buses need.

What they're saying:

Temporary Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Julia Dreier shared the following statement:

"When we invest in Minnesota schools, we're investing in more than classrooms and textbooks. We're investing in the infrastructure our communities depend on and the opportunities we want the next generation to have. These programs are bringing new technology to schools across Minnesota, and we're seeing those investments become real projects that students and communities can benefit from every day."