Minneapolis shooting leaves 3 men injured, no arrests
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three men were injured in a shooting on West Broadway in Minneapolis Tuesday night.
Shooting on West Broadway
What we know:
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation and multiple reports of gunfire on the 900 block of West Broadway.
15 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, three men arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Minneapolis police's Firearm Assault Shoot Team (FAST) is investigating. No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
It is not known what led up to the shooting. Police did not provide any suspect information.
The Source: The Minneapolis Police Department.