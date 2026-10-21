Minneapolis shooting leaves 3 men injured, no arrests

The Brief Minneapolis police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and several reports of gunfire on the 900 block of West Broadway. Three men were injured in the shooting, with all of them having non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.



Three men were injured in a shooting on West Broadway in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

Shooting on West Broadway

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation and multiple reports of gunfire on the 900 block of West Broadway.

15 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, three men arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Minneapolis police's Firearm Assault Shoot Team (FAST) is investigating. No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

It is not known what led up to the shooting. Police did not provide any suspect information.