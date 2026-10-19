Minneapolis PD officer fired after tipping off brother wanted in shooting

The Brief A Minneapolis police officer was fired after investigators found she warned her brother about a confidential shooting investigation. A disciplinary memo says Chanica Hall sent her brother a confidential police bulletin after believing the shooting suspect pictured could be him. Hall told investigators she believed information contained in police bulletins was made available to the public, and she wasn't completely sure the person in the photo was her brother.



A Minneapolis police officer was fired earlier this year after she was accused of warning her brother while police were trying to identify him as a suspect in a shooting.

Minneapolis officer fired

What we know:

A memo posted to the city's police discipline database details the punishment handed out by former Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara earlier this year.

The memo is dated April 2026, but it's unclear when it was posted to the public database. The punishment centers around a situation involving Minneapolis Police Officer Chanica Hall in September 2025.

The memo outlines five sustained allegations against Hall connected to that incident ending with her being discharged by then-Chief O'Hara.

The backstory:

According to the memo, the problem began when Hall allegedly recognized her brother as the potential suspect wanted in a bulletin for a shooting that had been posted in the roll call room. The memo states the bulletin said "ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY" and "REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE."

Hall later told investigators she thought the suspect "resembled" her brother but she wasn't sure.

Allegations against Hall

Dig deeper:

However, the memo states that when investigators reviewed her phone, and found she had called her brother shortly after seeing the poster. Hall also reportedly admitted to taking a photo of the poster.

Text messages after the call show Hall's brother telling Hall she has to "let [him] know ASAP." Hall eventually promises to call her brother after work. The memo says records from her and her brother's phones show Hall sent a photo of the poster and called her brother shortly after getting off her shift at 2 a.m.

The memo states that the bulletin was not supposed to be shared outside law enforcement. Hall reportedly told investigators she believed the bulletins were made available publicly.

Big picture view:

Hall's brother was ultimately apprehended weeks after the bulletin went out in early November.

Along with tipping off her brother and failing to report her brother to police, the memo also notes Hall never mentioned her brother on family disclosure forms when she was hired by the department.

Ultimately, O'Hara sustained the allegations against Hall and discharged her as punishment. Hall was also investigated for possible aiding an offender charges, but the Hennepin County Attorney's Office declined to bring a case, the memo explains.