Hopkins High School moves to online learning after utility line damage disrupts internet
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Students at Hopkins High School moved to online learning Friday after damage to a utility line disrupted internet service.
Hopkins High School online learning
Local perspective:
Hopkins High School officials say students moved to online learning after utility lines, including fiber, were cut near the school on Thursday night.
This also affected school building safety systems, leading officials to move students to online learning.
Systems are expected to be fully restored by Monday, and school officials say they will reach out to families if that plan changes.
All other Hopkins schools are operating as scheduled, officials say.
The Source: This story uses information from the Hopkins School District.