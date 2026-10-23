Hopkins High School moves to online learning after utility line damage disrupts internet

The Brief Hopkins High School students moved to online learning after utility line damage disrupted the school's internet connection. School officials say utility lines, including fiber, were cut near the school on Thursday night. Systems are expected to be fully restored by Monday.



Students at Hopkins High School moved to online learning Friday after damage to a utility line disrupted internet service.

Hopkins High School online learning

Local perspective:

Hopkins High School officials say students moved to online learning after utility lines, including fiber, were cut near the school on Thursday night.

This also affected school building safety systems, leading officials to move students to online learning.

Systems are expected to be fully restored by Monday, and school officials say they will reach out to families if that plan changes.

All other Hopkins schools are operating as scheduled, officials say.