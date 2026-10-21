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E-bike crash with semi kills man along Crow Wing County highway

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published October 21, 2026 10:21 AM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 10:21 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • A 79-year-old man from Pequot Lakes is dead following a crash with a semi while he was driving an e-bike in Crow Wing County.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was driving on the shoulder of Highway 371 when he "moved across all lanes" shortly before crashing.
    • The driver of the semi was not hurt, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An elderly man is dead after he was hit by a semi while riding his e-bike in Crow Wing County.

Crow Wing County e-bike crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 2:07 p.m. the 79-year-old man, from Pequot Lakes, was riding a 2025 Trek E-bike on the shoulder of southbound Highway 371 when he "moved across all the lanes" and was hit by a 2019 International RH613 Tractor Truck, according to a crash report.

Dig deeper:

He was later pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained.

The 36-year-old driver of the semi was not hurt.

No alcohol is suspected to be involved.

What's next:

The State Patrol has not yet identified the man killed, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: Information provided by a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Road incidentsCrime and Public SafetyMinnesota