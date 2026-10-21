E-bike crash with semi kills man along Crow Wing County highway
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An elderly man is dead after he was hit by a semi while riding his e-bike in Crow Wing County.
Crow Wing County e-bike crash
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 2:07 p.m. the 79-year-old man, from Pequot Lakes, was riding a 2025 Trek E-bike on the shoulder of southbound Highway 371 when he "moved across all the lanes" and was hit by a 2019 International RH613 Tractor Truck, according to a crash report.
Dig deeper:
He was later pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained.
The 36-year-old driver of the semi was not hurt.
No alcohol is suspected to be involved.
What's next:
The State Patrol has not yet identified the man killed, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information provided by a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.