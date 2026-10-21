E-bike crash with semi kills man along Crow Wing County highway

The Brief A 79-year-old man from Pequot Lakes is dead following a crash with a semi while he was driving an e-bike in Crow Wing County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was driving on the shoulder of Highway 371 when he "moved across all lanes" shortly before crashing. The driver of the semi was not hurt, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.



An elderly man is dead after he was hit by a semi while riding his e-bike in Crow Wing County.

Crow Wing County e-bike crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 2:07 p.m. the 79-year-old man, from Pequot Lakes, was riding a 2025 Trek E-bike on the shoulder of southbound Highway 371 when he "moved across all the lanes" and was hit by a 2019 International RH613 Tractor Truck, according to a crash report.

Dig deeper:

He was later pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained.

The 36-year-old driver of the semi was not hurt.

No alcohol is suspected to be involved.

What's next:

The State Patrol has not yet identified the man killed, and the crash remains under investigation.