Brooklyn Center City Council unanimously revokes licenses for hotels subject of sex trafficking raid

The Brief The Brooklyn Center City Council unanimously revoked the licenses for the Super 8 and Travelodge on James Circle Drive. A Sept. 9 raid led investigators to identify at least 18 trafficking victims and uncover drugs, guns and cash at the hotels. Neither hotel can apply for a new license until April 2027.



Brooklyn Center Police Chief Garret Flesland told city leaders that hotel staff knew about alleged illegal activity at the Super 8 and the neighboring Travelodge, and the council then voted to revoke both operating licenses.

Police detail evidence from both hotels

Local perspective:

During the police presentation to the council earlier this month, the department showed photos it said were taken inside both properties. According to police, images from the Super 8 showed hundreds of condoms at the front desk and unwrapped inside a room. There were also photos of drugs, garbage piled high and a smoke detector covered with a Dot's Pretzels bag.

"Our criminal investigations do remain ongoing," said Flesland.

The Super 8 and Travelodge are two of the four hotels raided back in September, but they have the highest number of calls for service by far. Brooklyn Center PD said the Super 8 generated around 1,300 calls for service in just over one year, and the Travelodge generated more than 900.

According to Flesland, the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force also rescued multiple victims from the Travelodge before the Sept. 9 raid ever took place.

By the numbers:

At the Travelodge, police said photos showed drugs lining tables inside rooms and ceiling-high piles of personal belongings. Flesland said investigators determined Travelodge employees and management failed to report evidence of sex work happening in plain view.

"Investigative interviews revealed multiple allegations that the Travelodge management facilitated room access connected with illegal activity, including at least one account of rooms being provided in exchange for sexual activity," said Flesland.

Hotel operators respond to council vote

The other side:

Attorneys for both hotel operators told the council their clients are cooperating with the investigation.

The Super 8 operator was identified as Kaswa Hospitality, and the Travelodge operator was identified as Siya LLC.

What's next:

"My clients, of course, deny any criminal culpability as it relates to those allegations," said Molly McMahon, attorney for Kaswa Hospitality.

"They want to comply and get the building up to a place where it can operate again," said Brendan M. Kenny, attorney for Siya LLC.

Council Member Dan Jerzak said he did not hear remorse from the operators before the unanimous vote.

"Not once did I hear, ‘I’m sorry for the damage we did to the trafficking victims. To the city,’" said Jerzak. "In fact, my only question is – what took us so long?"

What we don't know:

According to city code, neither hotel can apply for a new license until April 2027. It is not clear whether either operator plans to apply again at that point.