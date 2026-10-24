1 killed in St. Paul shooting on 6th Street East, police investigating

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The Brief St. Paul police say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police say the shooting happened on the 700 block of 6th Street. Police are expectedto give more information at a later time.



One person has died after a shooting in St. Paul Saturday night.

St. Paul fatal shooting

What we know:

According to St. Paul police, a shooting occurred on the 700 block of 6ht Street East, killing one person.

Police are currently investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared much information.

It is not known what led up to the shooting. Police have not shared suspect information or information on the victim.

This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.