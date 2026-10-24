1 killed in St. Paul shooting on 6th Street East, police investigating
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ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has died after a shooting in St. Paul Saturday night.
St. Paul fatal shooting
What we know:
According to St. Paul police, a shooting occurred on the 700 block of 6ht Street East, killing one person.
Police are currently investigating.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared much information.
It is not known what led up to the shooting. Police have not shared suspect information or information on the victim.
This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.
The Source: A social media post from the St. Paul Police Department.