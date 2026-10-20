1 hurt in Burnsville shooting as shelter-in-place order issued

The Brief Burnsville police said officers were called at about 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of McAndrews Road West after reports of a shooting. Police said one person was struck by gunfire and had injuries that were not life-threatening. A shelter-in-place order has been issued as police and mutual aid partners work the scene.



A shooting in Burnsville left one person hurt and prompted a shelter-in-place order Tuesday night.

Police response on McAndrews Road West

At about 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of McAndrews Road West, Burnsville police said officers were called after reports of a shooting.

What we know:

Burnsville police said one person was struck by gunfire. The department said that person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Burnsville police said a shelter-in-place order has been issued while officers and mutual aid partners continue working at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area around the 1700 block of McAndrews Road West while crews safely carry out their duties.

What we don't know:

Burnsville police have not released details about what led up to the shooting or shared more information about the person who was hurt. It is not known when the shelter-in-place will be over.

This is an ongoing situation. Check back for updates.