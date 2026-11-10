Live updates: Vikings acquiring Kirk Cousins from Raiders, reports say

The Minnesota Vikings need some stability at quarterback for the rest of the season, and they’re seeking a reunion with Kirk Cousins to do so.According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are acquiring Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third round pick.ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that the Vikings were making phone calls around the league to trade for a quarterback. That’s after Carson Wentz had a rough game in a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring strain.Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon the Vikings were closing in on Cousins as the primary trade target. Cousins played six seasons with the Vikings, three with Kevin O’Connell and won a playoff game.Cousins is currently on a one-year, $11.3 million contract with the Raiders. In nine starts this year, Cousins has thrown for 2,340 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.