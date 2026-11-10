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Last updated:  Nov 10, 2026 - 2:10 PM CST

Live updates: Vikings acquiring Kirk Cousins from Raiders, reports say

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Live updates: Vikings acquiring Kirk Cousins from Raiders, reports say

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FOX 9 Staff

6 updates
30 minutes ago

Vikings acquiring Kirk Cousins for 2027 third round pick: Report

1 hour 32 min ago

Vikings pursuing Raiders QB Kirk Cousins: Report

2 hours 21 min ago

Will Vikings trade for a QB before Tuesday's deadline? Pierre Noujaim weighs in

2 hours 45 min ago

Report: Vikings making calls about QB trade

3 hours 39 min ago

Kevin O’Connell on QB situation

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3 hours 42 min ago

Will Vikings trade for a QB at deadline?

Will Vikings trade for a QB at deadline? Kevin O’Connell defers to Nolan Teasley Full Story Will Vikings trade for a QB at deadline? Kevin O’Connell defers to Nolan Teasley

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