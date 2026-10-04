Live updates: Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings host the Miami Dolphins at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The Vikings are seeking a 4-0 start after wins over the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the season. Justin Jefferson will not play Sunday due to an ankle injury.

The Vikings have leaned on their defense and special teams for a 3-0 start, their first since 2024 and third since 2016.