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Last updated:  Oct 04, 2026 - 11:21 AM CDT

Live updates: Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins

FOX 9
Live updates: Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings host the Miami Dolphins at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The Vikings are seeking a 4-0 start after wins over the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the season. Justin Jefferson will not play Sunday due to an ankle injury.

The Vikings have leaned on their defense and special teams for a 3-0 start, their first since 2024 and third since 2016.

Live coverage contributors

3 updates
1 hour 40 min ago
FOX 9

Vikings vs. Dolphins: How to watch Sunday's game

1 hour 42 min ago
FOX 9

Justin Jefferson ruled out Sunday against Dolphins

1 hour 44 min ago
FOX 9

Myles Price earns NFC Special Teams honor

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