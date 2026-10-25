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Last updated:  Oct 25, 2026 - 2:14 PM CDT

Live updates: Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

FOX 9
Live updates: Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Minnesota Vikings are back from their bye week, and host the Indianapolis Colts at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings are looking for a 6-0 start against a Colts' team that is 2-4 and lost to the previously win less Tennessee Titans last week. After the game, the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard.

The Vikings enter Sunday's game as healthy as they've been all season. Aside from season-ending injuries to Josh Oliver and Donovan Jackson, Minnesota will get back Christian Darrisaw (concussion), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Jordan Mason (thumb) and Jordan Addison (hamstring). 

Live coverage contributors

6 updates
1 hour 17 min ago
FOX 9

Will Reichard trims Vikings deficit to 7-6 with 47-yard FG

1 hour 35 min ago
FOX 9

Vikings get on the board with Will Reichard FG, trail 7-3

1 hour 39 min ago
FOX 9

Vikings trail Colts 7-0 after 1

2 hours 4 min ago
FOX 9

Jonathan Taylor gives Colts early 7-0 lead

2 hours 51 min ago
FOX 9

Vikings release inactives before kickoff against Colts

2 hours 56 min ago
FOX 9

Vikings vs. Colts: How to watch

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