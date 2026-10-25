Live updates: Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Minnesota Vikings are back from their bye week, and host the Indianapolis Colts at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings are looking for a 6-0 start against a Colts' team that is 2-4 and lost to the previously win less Tennessee Titans last week. After the game, the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard.

The Vikings enter Sunday's game as healthy as they've been all season. Aside from season-ending injuries to Josh Oliver and Donovan Jackson, Minnesota will get back Christian Darrisaw (concussion), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Jordan Mason (thumb) and Jordan Addison (hamstring).