Live: Gophers football opens 2026 season vs. Eastern Illinois

The University of Minnesota football team opens the 2026 regular season Thursday night against Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers enter Year 10 under P.J. Fleck, who is 66-44 in nine seasons, 29-30 in Big Ten play and 6-3 on opening night. The Gophers have high expectations for the season, with much of their top talent back on offense and defense. They're led on offense by quarterback Drake Lindsey and running back Darius Taylor. On defense, they're led by fifth-year senior defensive lineman Anthony Smith, and linebacker Maverick Baranowski.

The Gophers are favored by 42.5 points over the Panthers, who are 1-0 after beating Murray State last week.

Follow FOX 9 for updates throughout the game.