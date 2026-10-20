Minnesota weather: Pleasant, sunny and mild Tuesday

The Brief Sunshine and mild temperatures continue Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures gradually warm into the mid-70s by Thursday. Above-average warmth sticks around through Saturday before cooler weather returns next week.



Pleasant weather continues across Minnesota Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures gradually warming from the upper 60s into the mid-70s over the next few days.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday brings another bright and pleasant fall day, with plenty of sunshine and blue skies across much of Minnesota.

Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s in central and southern Minnesota, while northeastern areas stay cooler in the low to mid-60s. A few areas along the North Shore could remain in the 50s.

The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 69 degrees, accompanied by a light southerly breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night stays clear and quiet, with overnight lows falling into the 40s across much of the state and cooler 30s in the northeast.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings another sunny day as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s.

The warming trend continues Thursday, with widespread highs in the mid-70s and some cooler 60s across the northeast. Friday brings some patchy cloud cover ahead of the weekend.

Temperatures remain in the 70s Saturday, though a few scattered showers are possible. Sunday turns slightly cooler but stays mild, with highs in the 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

More seasonable temperatures in the 50s return early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: